Every October Becky James, 29, collects used pillow cases and blankets to make beds for animals.

She started doing this four years ago after finding Meah, a five year old Lab-Malamute mix, and Joe, a five year old Lab St. Bernard mix, abandoned on the side of the highway.

“I was angry at the fact that somebody could actually feel the need to be able to do that,” she said.

Ever since then, James said she wanted to make sure that all animals are taken care of. She began making the beds and donating them to the SPCA.

“The blankets give [the animals] a sense of security,” Saskatoon executive director Patricia Camerontold CTV News.

James said she is expecting to donate 80 beds to the shelter next month.