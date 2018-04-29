

Stephanie Villella , CTV Saskatoon





Two homes and a vehicle received significant damage after a fire Sunday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to two houses on 214 and 218 Keeley Cres at about 9:02 a m. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the homes and a car engulfed in flames.

The fire department responded with three engine companies, one aerial ladder truck, and a rescue truck.

Firefighters entered the homes to search for people, but both homes had already been evacuated.

Battalion Chief Brent Hart said crews took roughly 23 minutes to extinguish the fires.

There were no injuries.

Hart said damages are estimated at $200,000 for one home and $150 000 for the other.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is underway.