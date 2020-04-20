SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect after a multi-vehicle collision early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, officers parked on 11th Street near Circle Drive saw a pickup truck speed past them heading eastbound. A short time later, another officer witnessed the same truck. By the time the officer turned around, the truck had lost control and struck a parked vehicle near 11th Street and Avenue K.

The truck fled northbound on Avenue K, and the officer lost sight of it. A short time later it was found abandoned after hitting a parked truck and trailer in the 500 block of Avenue K South.

A K9 team was able to locate two suspects a short distance away – a 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman. One of the suspects was treated by paramedics for a bite injury.

Police recovered a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun from the truck.

One suspect, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.