K9 team tracks duo, leads to arrests after break-ins
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 5:18AM CST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 5:28AM CST
SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon police K9 track led to the arrests of two teenagers after complaints of multiple break-ins.
Following complaints of a break-in to a detached garaged on Mackie Crescent and another break-in on Madison Crescent, the K9 team located the suspects.
An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were arrested. The man had eight warrants for his arrest. He was charged with two counts of break-and-enter, and three charges of failing to comply with a court order. The girl was charged with two counts of break-and-enter.
Both will appear in court Monday.