SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon police K9 track led to the arrests of two teenagers after complaints of multiple break-ins.

Following complaints of a break-in to a detached garaged on Mackie Crescent and another break-in on Madison Crescent, the K9 team located the suspects.

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were arrested. The man had eight warrants for his arrest. He was charged with two counts of break-and-enter, and three charges of failing to comply with a court order. The girl was charged with two counts of break-and-enter.

Both will appear in court Monday.