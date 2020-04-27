SASKATOON -- Firefighters battled a noon hour blaze at the Westgate Inn on 22nd Street West.

Firefighters received a call around 12:19 p.m. Monday and found two hotel rooms on the second floor engulfed in flames upon arrival, according to a news release sent out by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters began an immediate exterior attack to soften the fire prior to making entry. At the same time, fire crews began searching each room in the hotel, the release said.

The fire department said crews assisted six occupants off of a balcony with a ladder and rescued one occupant from a first-floor room directly below the fire.

One pregnant female occupant, who was inside the room of origin at the time, self-evacuated to a safe location. She was medically assessed on scene and later transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained as a result of the fire, according to the release.

A Saskatoon man who was staying at the hotel while looking for an apartment said he lost everything he owns in the fire.

"It’s all gone now, completely," Brent Brazeau said.

"When I woke up the firemen were there and they were waking me up and hauling me out. And I was trying to grab my shoes. They wouldn’t let me. And Then finally they grabbed my shoes for me.”

Fire crews continue to investigate. A cause and damage estimate are not yet available, however, damage to the structure is extensive.