SASAKTOON -- In tandem with the province's phased-in approach to relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, in late May the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) expanded the criteria for testing for the virus to include anyone working outside their home.

While as of Friday, 54,508 tests had been conducted in the province, since the start of pandemic, that's just a fraction of the province's population.

In an effort to encourage more people to get tested, the SHA has shared more information about the experience.

After first receiving a referral from HealthLine 811, a family physician or a nurse practitioner you'll be directed to a testing centre. When it's time for your test, a health care worker meets you in the parking lot and provides you with a mask, explains where to park and lets the reception desk know you have arrived.

You then stay in your car until a health care escorts you inside, where you'll be asked to use a hand sanitizer station. You'll then be taken into a testing room and a nurse will review your information before putting on a mask, hand-sanitizing and donning gloves.

The nurse then will remove a swab from sterile packaging and asks you to take off your mask. The nurse will then perform a swab. The SHA says the most common test in a "throat and nares" swab which involves a swab of the back of your throat and each nostril.

“It just goes to the back of the throat, and is just a tickle in your nose," Darcie Anderson, who heads up the SHA testing site in Humboldt says on the health authority's website.

The nurse places the sample in a sterile bag to send for processing. After the test you again sanitize your hands and exit. Once you exit the testing room all high touch areas are sanitized by the nurse.