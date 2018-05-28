The parents of a 20-year-old man who was killed in a crash over the weekend are remembering him as a “beautiful soul.”

Carson Sawatsky died in a single-vehicle collision around 1 a.m. Sunday on Circle Drive near Preston Avenue North in Saskatoon. His mom told CTV News he had a great sense of humour and he loved life.

“He was just a beautiful, beautiful kid,” Megan Sawatsky said. “Just a beautiful soul.”

Carson had a twin brother and three other siblings. He worked at the family’s spray foam company. His mom said he loved his family and friends dearly and described him as respectful and helpful.

“He was such a great child. I just miss him so bad,” she said.

Flowers, photos, a baseball, watches and a stuffed animal are among a handful of items now sitting at a section of Circle Drive to remember Carson.

Carson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash but said speed was a possible factor.