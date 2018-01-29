Day one of Gerald Stanley’s second-degree murder trial is set to begin Monday morning in Battleford.

Jury selection is scheduled to get underway starting at 10 a.m. at the Alex Dillabough Centre, with the jury expected to begin hearing evidence starting Tuesday morning.

Stanley, 56, is charged in the August 2016 death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie.

Boushie, from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot and killed on a farm near Biggar, Sask.

The case has received national attention and has highlighted a racial divide in Saskatchewan. Comments on social media immediately after Boushie’s death prompted Premier Brad Wall to call on residents to “rise above intolerance,” and he again addressed the comments last week, ahead of the trial.

“Leadership at the federal and provincial level can continue to, and must continue to, encourage people to avoid that sort of thing,” Wall said. “This is going to be a difficult time for the province but I believe we’re up to the test.”

Seven-hundred-and-fifty summons were sent to potential jurors in Battleford, North Battleford and the surrounding community. Not all 750 people will be attending jury selection as some can be excluded from serving, including judges, lawyers and justice ministry employees, and some for other reasons such as financial hardship or illness.

The trial is scheduled to run from Jan. 29 to Feb. 15.

Angelina Irinici is in Battleford following the court proceedings: