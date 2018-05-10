

CTV Saskatoon





A jury looking into the death of a man who died in Saskatoon police custody more than two years ago is recommending commissionaires stationed in police cells be better trained on medical emergencies.

The recommendation was one of a handful included in the jury’s report following an inquest this week into the death of 38-year-old Michael Ryan.

Ryan died Feb. 26, 2016, of a drug overdose, according to the autopsy report. He was in a cell at Saskatoon police headquarters at the time.

Jurors heard he was put into a cell without being seen by a paramedic and were also told the commissionaire on duty was on his phone and checked cells every 18 minutes — rather than the expected every 10 minutes.

A second recommendation from the jury called for a timer or alarm to be used to ensure cell checks are completed on time. Another called for cellphone usage for commissionaires and Saskatoon police be restricted to break times — unless the phone is required for work.

The jury also recommended clear job descriptions be set for commissionaires regarding break times and the use of cellphones. Jurors also suggested police include the mouth, nose and ears in body searches at the booking desk.