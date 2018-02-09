

CTV Saskatoon





A jury deliberating in the second-degree murder trial of Gerald Stanley re-heard two testimonies Friday.

The jury requested to hear parts of the testimonies of both Stanley and his son, Sheldon, on Thursday night, about three hours into deliberations, but Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Martel Popescul eventually said the safest and fairest move would be to play the full testimonies again Friday morning.

Both the defence and prosecution expressed concern hearing only parts of the testimonies might make it possible for jurors to take things out of context.

Stanley, who’s pleaded not guilty, is charged with second-degree murder in the August 2016 death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie. Boushie, a Cree man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot in the head with a handgun while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's farm near Biggar.

Three shots were fired during the incident, court heard. Boushie was hit once.

It’s not disputed Stanley caused the death, Popescul said in his instruction to the 12 jurors Thursday afternoon. The verdict will come down to whether or not the jury finds he caused the death unlawfully.

The jury can find that Stanley is guilty of second-degree murder, that Stanley is guilty of manslaughter or that Stanley be acquitted, Popescul instructed.

The jury specifically requested to hear again the section of Sheldon’s testimony from when he said he came out of the house — after he says he heard gunshots and saw his dad, standing by the SUV in which Boushie was fatally shot, holding a gun and a magazine — and on. It also asked to re-hear Stanley’s testimony, beginning when Stanley fired what he says was the first of two warning shots.

Stanley testified Monday he thought his Tokarev handgun was disarmed when Boushie was shot. He took the magazine out of the gun after firing warning shots straight into the air, he said.

He said he couldn’t see his wife, who had been on a riding lawnmower, and thought she was under the SUV. He told court he sprinted toward the vehicle to look underneath and the vehicle revved.

"From here I ran as hard as I could to the front of the car. I went right to the front of the car. I looked down, then I was going to kneel down to look under and the car revved up. I thought the car was going to run me over,” he testified.

The gun, in his right hand, fired when he was reaching his left arm across the SUV’s steering wheel to turn off the ignition, according to Stanley. He said he was holding the gun’s magazine in his left hand and that his finger wasn’t on the trigger.

“It just went off,” he told court.

He then saw his wife and son standing near the SUV, after the shooting, he said.

Crown prosecutor Bill Burge argued in his closing statement Stanley’s and Sheldon’s testimonies didn’t match. Stanley said he ran to the SUV, while Sheldon testified he saw his father walk by the SUV.

Stanley’s lawyer, Scott Spencer, who described the shooting as a “freak accident,” argued the shot was a hang fire — a delay between when the trigger is pulled and when the bullet fires.

“It's a tragedy, but it's not criminal,” Spencer said. “Some people aren't going to be happy. You have to do what is right based on the evidence you heard in this courtroom. You must acquit.”

Burge disputed that Stanley believed the firearm was empty and that the gun could have had a misfire or hang fire.

“It's a very rare circumstance,” said Burge, who pointed to the evidence of gun experts. “He's told you something that is demonstrably not true because there was another round in that clip.”

Burge argued Stanley handled the firearm carelessly because he didn’t know how many bullets he loaded into the gun or how many shots he fired, and because he held a loaded gun close to three people in a vehicle in an unsafe manner. Burge also said Stanley wasn’t aware of the safety measures of his own gun, a gun he owned for four years, because he thought removing the magazine would disarm the gun — which isn’t the case.

Two of the five people who were with Boushie the day of the shooting testified last week the group was looking for help with a flat tire, but both Stanley and his son told court they believed someone from the SUV was attempting to steal an all-terrain vehicle from the yard.

Both lawyers used the term “highly charged” to describe the situation.

The jury has been sequestered since Thursday afternoon. For the jury to convict Stanley of second-degree murder, it must find Stanley intentionally killed Boushie. To convict on manslaughter, it must conclude Stanley carelessly used his gun, caused Boushie’s death and had no lawful excuse for his use of the weapon.

The verdict must be a unanimous decision among all 12 jurors.

--- Written by Kevin Menz, with files from Angelina Irinici and The Canadian Press’s Bill Graveland