A jury in a Saskatoon sexual assault trial must decide whether drunken sex between a nightclub owner and his friend in July 2016 was consensual or sexual assault.

Lawyers presented closing arguments Thursday in the sexual assault trial of Pink Lounge and Nightclub owner Skipp Anderson. The 40-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a then 22-year-old man after a night of drinking and hot tubbing with friends at Anderson’s home. A jury must decide if the sex the pair had in a spare bedroom later in the night was consensual.

Crown prosecutor Tamara Rock told the jury the Crown’s theory is simple: the complainant, who can’t be identified under a publication ban, drank too much, had to be pulled out of Anderson’s hot tub around 11:30 p.m., was taken inside by Anderson and passed out in a spare bedroom. Around three hours later, the complainant woke up to Anderson having sex with him from behind in a different bedroom, Rock argued.

The complainant testified he doesn’t remember how he got into the bedroom or how intercourse started. Rock said Anderson went into the bedroom of the complainant to have sex after Anderson became aroused when the complainant flirted with and touched him in the hot tub.

Rock asked the jury to use “common sense” when deciding the case and argued the complainant was “grossly intoxicated” and was in no physical shape to initiate or sustain “vigorous sex” with Anderson, and that Anderson did not obtain consent.

“(Anderson) didn’t care. He just did what he wanted to do. He didn’t care if there was consent or not,” Rock said in her closing address.

Defence lawyer Brad Mitchell argued the two men had consensual sex and that the complainant initiated it both times. He said there’s “no doubt” the complainant was incapacitated at 11:30 p.m. when he was pulled out of the hot tub, but since the complainant doesn’t remember what happened, only Anderson can give evidence of how intoxicated the complainant was in the bedroom.

“(The complainant) can’t remember if he consented to the sexual activity with Mr. Anderson or not. That is very important,” Mitchell told the jury in his closing statement.

He argued Anderson is the only person who can testify to what happened in the bedroom, and in explaining it in great detail, answered the question of what happened.

Anderson testified he went into the bedroom to snuggle with the sleeping complainant because he was lonely. Anderson said the complainant woke up, initiated sex and the two engaged in consensual positions.

Mitchell argued the complainant was embarrassed and regretted having a one-night stand with a friend. He argued the complainant didn’t think of it as sexual assault until a mutual friend, Clayton McNally, told him it was.

In his instructions to the jury, Justice Ron Mills explained if the jury finds the complainant was too intoxicated to consent, then consent doesn’t exist and Anderson must be found guilty of sexual assault. If the jury decides consent was given, or if Anderson honestly believed consent was given, then the jury must find him innocent, Mills said.

He also told the jury to not use “after the fact conduct” evidence, including an alleged bribe to pay off the complainant, to reach a conviction. McNally testified it was Anderson’s idea to pay the complainant $5,000 to $30,000 in exchange for him to not cooperate with police, but Anderson said it was McNally’s idea and he had nothing to do with it.

The jury began deliberating at 2 p.m. Thursday and must come to a unanimous decision.