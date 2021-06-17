SASKATOON -- Saskatoon wakes to sunshine Thursday morning, but by afternoon we could see some clouds passing through.

Temperatures dip slightly over the next few days as we say so long to spring and prepare for summer.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Windy

High: 19

Evening: 18

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday – Scattered Showers

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18