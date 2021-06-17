Advertisement
June winds continue to blow, with another gusty day in store: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:11AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon wakes to sunshine Thursday morning, but by afternoon we could see some clouds passing through.
Temperatures dip slightly over the next few days as we say so long to spring and prepare for summer.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Windy
High: 19
Evening: 18
Friday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday – Scattered Showers
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 18