There’s no doubt the homemade gun Mike Arcand made in his Onion Lake, Sask., home went off during a downtown police shootout downtown on Sept. 27, 2017.

The question left for Justice J.D. Kalmakoff to answer is whether or not Arcand intended to fire his gun at all and if he intended to hit police.

On Tuesday the attempted murder trial for Arcand heard closing arguments from the Crown and defence. Arcand also faces four gun-related charges stemming from the incident on Fourth Avenue South.

The Crown argued this was a routine call about a possible vehicle break-in that quickly ignited into a downtown shootout after Arcand would not listen to police, who ordered him to drop his weapon 27 times in a matter of minutes.

“This was all caused by the accused,” Todd Wellsch said.

Wellsch pointed to police testimony from the trial, where Saskatoon Police Services constables testified Arcand moved towards police who surrounded him on Fourth Avenue, with the gun in his hands.

Wellsch noted police dash-cam videos showing Arcand making pumping motions with his hands as he stood beside a pickup truck as police closed in on him.

Wellsch also argued that Arcand’s testimony contained discrepancies, such as how Arcand didn’t remember stopping off in Lloydminster as he made his way from Onion Lake to Saskatoon in the early hours of Sept. 27, and didn’t remember telling Const. Cole Miklautsch that he was holding a gun, not a pipe.

The court heard Miklautsch was the first officer to meet Arcand in the parking lot next to the Saskatchewan Indigenous Institute of Technologies (SIIT). Miklautsch was responding to a call from a security guard at SIIT about a possible vehicle break-in.

The court heard how Arcand had locked himself out of his vehicle and as he was trying to get back in the security officer advised him police were on their way. Arcand testified he panicked and tried to hide all his drug paraphernalia and doesn’t know why he grabbed his homemade gun and filled his pockets with shotgun shells.

Defence argues intent wasn’t there

Defence lawyer Brent Little made the case that Arcand’s homemade gun went off accidentally in the midst of the chaos, recalling the testimony of RCMP forensic firearms expert Elissia Hillier who said that when she dropped the homemade gun on either end it fired, meaning the gun’s own weight was enough to discharge the gun.

Little argued it wouldn’t take much to discharge the homemade gun, and while Arcand fought through bean bag rounds and Taser shots from police, the gun fired accidentally.

Little challenged the Crown’s case that Arcand showed intention to fire his weapon when he lunged forward at police. Little said Arcand could have shot at police at point blank range, but didn’t.

Kalmakoff adjourned the trial until Thursday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.