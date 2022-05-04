Judge to rule in Sept. on allowing confession in Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a Saskatoon murder trial are preparing their arguments about whether evidence should be admissible.
Greg Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck.
She was last seen six years ago leaving her family farm to haul gravel near Kenaston, Sask.
Sheree’s body has never been found.
Fertuck’s trial is in a voir dire, a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence.
The Crown’s key piece of evidence is a secret audio recording of Fertuck telling undercover officers he shot Sheree at the gravel pit.
Fertuck was at the centre of an undercover police operation called a “Mr. Big Sting.”
In the sting, RCMP officers befriended Fertuck.
After months of building his trust, Fertuck told an undercover officer he shot Sheree twice — once in the shoulder, once in the head.
The defence argues the undercover police strategy manipulated Fertuck into giving a fake confession.
On Wednesday, the defence said it isn’t calling any further evidence.
The Crown and defence’s written arguments are due in June.
Justice Richard Danyliuk is scheduled to make his decision in the voir dire on Sept. 15.
