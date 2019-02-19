On his 20th birthday, Jonathan Gunville will learn how he will be sentenced.

Gunville admitted to stealing an SUV – with an autistic and epileptic six-year-old girl in the backseat – from a North Battleford parking lot in September.

He didn’t intend to steal the child and “panicked,” according to an agreed statement of facts. Gunville ditched the SUV, with the girl still inside, behind bushes in North Battleford’s industrial area. The girl was found safe 14 hours later.

“He’s not going out around the community trying to abduct children, or run away and ditch them somewhere. This was just a bad happenstance,” defence lawyer Bill Archer told reporters outside court in January.

Archer said Gunville belongs in Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford or in a provincial institution, as he has a long list of intellectual and cognitive issues after being dropped on his head as an infant. The defence is pushing for 18 months to two years in a provincial institution.

The Crown argues Gunville deserves a three-year sentence in a federal prison, citing his assault charges while at Saskatoon Correctional Centre in remand and Gunville’s history with stealing vehicles.

A judge will make his decision at North Battleford Provincial Court at 1:30 p.m.