Warning: This story contains graphic details

A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge is expected to deliver his decision Tuesday afternoon on whether a teen girl who killed a stranger’s baby will be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

Nikosis Jace Cantre was six weeks old when he was killed in July 2016. His mom, Alyssa Bird, found her son in his play pen badly beaten — bruised, bloody, swollen, scratched and gasping for air. He died of blunt force trauma to the head after the teen choked, punched, kicked and stabbed Nikosis with a metal nail.

The teen, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She was 16 at the time of the killing and is now 18.

Judge Sanjeev Anand is expected to deliver the decision around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Moral blameworthiness — how accountable one should be for their actions — is at the heart of the sentencing decision.

Crown prosecutor Jennifer Claxton-Vickzo argued for an adult life sentence in December, saying the teen is a threat to public safety and needs lifelong care and services, which isn't available with a youth sentence.

She said the teen is mature enough to be sentenced as an adult and argued the crime had a level of sophistication, including when the teen attempted to hide blankets covered in blood.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle argued, legally, the teen should receive a youth sentence. While she was 16 at the time, he said she was younger in “almost every other way.” He said her severe cognitive disabilities, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and other factors lower her degree of moral blameworthiness.

The teen has no parental guidance, was adopted days after she was born and lived in a transient home with alcoholism and abuse, Pfefferle said.

The teen escaped while serving an open-custody sentence at Kilburn Hall in July 2016 and roamed the streets in Saskatoon looking for a place to stay. She told a woman she escaped from a group home in Prince Albert. The stranger gave her food, clothing and tried to take her to EGADZ, a youth centre, but it was closed, according to an agreed statement of facts.

The woman eventually took the teen to a home in the 200 block of Waterloo Crescent, where Nikosis and his family lived. The teen had never met anyone in the home prior, but they agreed to let her stay.

Pfefferle said there’s no motive for the crime. The teen told a police officer after her arrest she was angry and took her anger out on the baby.

“I was sick and tired of life,” she said. “That’s why I hurt that baby and I killed it.”

The family said the hope of justice for Nikosis gives them strength and they would like to see an adult sentence.

“He doesn’t have a voice to speak for justice on his behalf. Couldn’t even talk, couldn’t crawl,” Longman said.

The maximum youth sentence for second-degree murder is four years in custody, followed by three years supervised in the community. An adult sentence for second-degree murder for someone who was 16 or 17 at the time of the crime includes life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

