Judge to decide if accused in Saskatoon nightclub death will be granted bail
A provincial court judge will decide whether to release Paige Theriault-Fisher on bail on Thursday.
Theriault-Fisher, 22, faces a manslaughter charge in the death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi at Saskatoon's Lit Nightclub on Sunday.
Police said they were called to the nightclub at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of the woman suffering from “a serious injury.”
Officers and paramedics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Theriault-Fisher was arrested at the club. She was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter.Paige Theriault-Fisher faces a manslaughter charge in the death Hodan Hashi on Nov. 5 at Lit Nightclub in Saskatoon.
“As an investigation progresses, officers are constantly evaluating the information they are gathering,” a spokesperson with the Saskatoon Police Service told CTV News on Monday.
“In this case, that meant changing the charge.”
Police said Theriault-Fisher and the victim knew each other.
Videos of the altercation that led to Hashi's death circulated online. In one of the videos, Hashi is seen bleeding extensively as she is punched.
Hodan Hashi died following an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub. (Facebook/Hodan Hashi)
Theriault-Fisher wore a white hoodie and glasses for her first appearance at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday. The Crown opposed her release from custody.
Hashi's family has started a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of transporting her body home to Ottawa.
"It is with great disbelief that we lost Hodan Hashi, our sister, daughter and cousin to violence," the fundraiser's description says.
"She was a kind, gentle, giving soul who would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it. She was loved by many and was willing to show the love the world had to give," the fundraiser says.
-With files from Laura Woodward
