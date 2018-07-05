

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon judge has declared admitted child abuser Russell Wolfe a long-term offender.

The judge issued the ruling Thursday in the city’s Court of Queen’s Bench after accepting a joint submission from both Crown and defence lawyers. The submission requested Wolfe be given the long-term-offender designation and also called for a 15-year prison sentence followed by the maximum 10 years of supervision.

The sentence will equate to 10 more years behind bars for Wolfe, because of credit for time served.

Wolfe, 59, previously pleaded guilty to 20 charges, including sexual assault and making child pornography. Court heard he gave young girls alcohol, drugs and, sometimes, money in exchange for sexual acts he videotaped and photographed. The offences occurred between 1997 and 2008.

“I would just like to say this was a time in my life I was dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues,” Wolfe said in court Thursday, apologizing to the victims and his family, friends and community.

“I’ve grown since then and realize how selfish and unforgivable my actions were.”

He cried as he apologized.

“I would like to address the girls and tell them that it’s not their fault. It was my mistake. I failed them. I want them to know I didn’t mean to hurt them in any way. I was stupid, I was wrong and I was selfish.”

The judge included several ancillary orders with the sentencing. Wolfe is banned for life from places such as playgrounds and school grounds, from seeking employment in which he’d be in a position of trust or authority over people 16 and under, from being with people under 16 without the supervision of someone the court deems appropriate, and from using the internet and other digital networks without court permission. A DNA order was also issued.