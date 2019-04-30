A judge couldn’t decide Tuesday whether a secret recording of Curtis Vey and Angela Nicholson is admissible in court.

The judge said she would come to a decision the week before their retrial, which is scheduled for May 21.

Vey and Nicholson were convicted in 2016 for conspiring to kill their spouses.

A key piece of evidence in the trial was an iPod recording of the pair allegedly hatching the murder plan. In the original trial, court heard secret audio recordings in which Nicholson and Vey discussed a plan to kill Vey’s wife in a house fire and kill Nicholson’s husband by drugging him and then making him disappear.

On Tuesday, court heard both Vey’s lawyer, Aaron Fox, and Nicholson’s lawyer, Ron Piche, argue their clients’ privacy was breached when the recording was seized by RCMP without a warrant and without either of their consent – breaching their clients’ charter rights.

The pair did not know they were being recorded and the conversation between Vey and Nicholson happened in the private setting of Vey’s home, where their lawyers say there was an expectation of privacy.

Fox said it’s one thing for police to listen to the recording, and another for police to turn it over to the state.

Both lawyers also argue the recording was given up involuntarily, with RCMP seizing the device from Mrs. Vey.

Crown prosecutor Lori O’Connor said Vey willingly went to the police station and handed over the recording, and called the action of police reasonable.

Piche said the voluntary production of the iPod is not true and said Vey revealed the existence of the iPod, but not that she would give it up.

Both defence lawyers called on the judge to exclude the contents of the iPod in court.