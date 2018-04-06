

Bail for a 21-year-old man, one of three men charged after a string of overdoses tied to what Saskatoon police suspect was cocaine laced with fentanyl, has been denied.

A judge issued the bail decision Friday in the city’s provincial court.

The man, as well as the other two accused, is facing drug- and weapon-related charges. The trio was arrested following three emergency calls tied to six suspected overdoses in one weekend last month. Three of the overdoses were fatal.

One of the three men charged was granted bail on March 21. Another was denied bail the next day, on March 22.