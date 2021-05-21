SASKATOON -- A man charged with manslaughter in the death of his friend has been found guilty.

Kevin Nataucappo died from a gunshot wound in a Saskatoon home he and his friends broke into on September 21, 2019.

Mohamad Al-Zawahreh was one of four men charged, but the only one who pleaded not guilty.

While Al-Zawahreh didn’t pull the trigger, Justice Richard Elson found him guilty of manslaughter.

Court heard the home, on Howell Avenue, was believed to belong to the president of the Terror Squad street gang.

The accused said some of the friends he brought to the home were part of a rival gang.

Al-Zawahreh testified he didn’t know a gun was brought to the home. He said the purpose of going to the house was to pick up his glasses, and to have a “petty little fight.”

The accused said the man in the house looked through the door peephole, and pulled him into the home by his hair.

“It’s simply not believable,” Elson said.

“I do not believe that he would have been foolish enough to open the door of his home to the accused and four other unidentified individuals.”

He called parts of Al-Zawahreh’s testimony “preposterous.”

The accused sat with his arms crossed shaking his head when the judge discredited his testimony.

Elson said he also couldn’t trust certain witnesses’ testimony.

“It is clear to me that testimony of certain witnesses was based more on their respective agendas, than on their honest recollection,” the judge told the court.

Al-Zawahreh is set to be sentenced on August 31.