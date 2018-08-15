Judge approves interim payments to Broncos crash victims
A makeshift memorial is pictured at the intersection of of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., Tuesday, April, 10, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 16 and sending over a dozen more to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 12:12PM CST
A Saskatoon judge has approved an interim payment of $50,000 for each of the 13 survivors and the families of the 16 people who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
A judge agreed to the request Wednesday morning at a hearing being held to determine how the money raised from a GoFundMe page will be divided.
The $50,000 is expected to go to families within the next couple of days.
The court is also being asked to appoint a five-member advisory committee to figure out how the remaining money will be divided.
The GoFundMe page raised more than $15 million. None of it has been paid out so far because the province has a law known as the Informal Public Appeals Act, which outlines court-supervised payouts.
The Humboldt Broncos bus crashed on April 6 near Tisdale.
More to come.