

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon judge has approved an interim payment of $50,000 for each of the 13 survivors and the families of the 16 people who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

A judge agreed to the request Wednesday morning at a hearing being held to determine how the money raised from a GoFundMe page will be divided.

The $50,000 is expected to go to families within the next couple of days.

The court is also being asked to appoint a five-member advisory committee to figure out how the remaining money will be divided.

The GoFundMe page raised more than $15 million. None of it has been paid out so far because the province has a law known as the Informal Public Appeals Act, which outlines court-supervised payouts.

The Humboldt Broncos bus crashed on April 6 near Tisdale.

More to come.