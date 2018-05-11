

CTV Saskatoon





An $875-million settlement for victims of the ’60s Scoop has been approved by a federal judge.

Justice Michel Shore issued his decision on the proposed settlement Friday evening, after two days of a national hearing in Saskatoon.

The proposal, announced by the Canadian government in October, called for $750 million in direct compensation to about 20,000 survivors, as well as $50 million for a new Indigenous Healing Foundation and another $75 million for legal fees.

“It’s the right decision,” said lawyer Tony Merchant, whose firm represents numerous victims of the ’60s Scoop — a period of 40 years, between 1951 and 1991, that saw Indigenous children in Canada taken from their homes and adopted out to non-Indigenous families.

“They wanted things to come to a conclusion and the people who wanted some change or said it could be better were overlooking the agony of the process, and the thousands of people with whom I've spoken over time — because this has been going on for nine years — say enough is enough.”

The hearing, which was moved to Saskatoon’s Radisson Hotel from court to accommodate the more than 100 attendees, saw several ’60s Scoop victims weigh in on the proposed settlement. Some supported the proposal. Others, including Coleen Rajotte, were opposed.

Rajotte argued Thursday claimants will lose their right to sue the federal government if they accept the money. She also said she doesn’t believe enough consultation was done prior to the proposal and noted she wants to see the Canadian government redo the process.

“I’d like to see meetings set up across the country where it’s well-advertised and adoptees could come out to public meetings,” Rajotte said. “If they lived in remote communities, every chief and council should be written and full information packages should be dropped off at every band office across the country. Then, councillors could distribute it to adoptees and everyone should be informed in the best way possible.”

Anna Parent, another attendee, said ahead of Shore’s ruling Friday she believes the victims need more time to process and understand if the settlement is in their best interest.

Parent was taken from her home and adopted out in the 1950s. She hoped to share her story at the hearing, but she said she wasn’t given adequate time to do so.

Shore noted during his opening remarks, however, the hearing is not the place to share stories, but rather an opportunity for victims to weigh in on the settlement.

The judge’s written reasons for the decision were not included in Friday’s ruling. Merchant said he expects the reasons to be issued in a month or more.