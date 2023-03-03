Jonathan Frakes to appear at Saskatoon Entertainment Expo

Star Trek celebrity Jonathan Frakes is the first guest announced for the upcoming Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.

Frakes is best known for his role as Commander William T. Riker in the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation. He has also directed and starred in Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection.

The Entertainment Expo will happen at Prairieland May 5-7.

The annual event brings television and movie entertainers, as well as pop culture and comic book creators.

The event was paused in 2020 by Prairieland Park due to COVID-19 with the popular event returning last spring.