A 10-month selection process has come to an end as the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners announced Monday morning Jonathan Bergen will be the new Chief of Police.

“To lead the organization is incredible,” Bergen said. “It almost doesn’t feel real yet.”

Bergen has been serving as the Acting Chief of Police since July and was previously the inspector in charge of the gang unit, intelligence unit, and special investigations.

“You don’t have to train him and he doesn’t have to ask,” Mayor Greg Dionne said. “He grew up and went to school here so he already knows all the challenges of our community.”

In his 20 years with the Prince Albert Police Service Bergen was the lead instructor for training officers on the use of force, was the Vice President of the Police Association and led the development of K-9 services.

Because of his expertise on police dogs, Bergen had the opportunity to instruct a seminar to FBI Special Agents of the Hostage Rescue Team in 2012, which he highlights as a memorable moment in his career.

He is scheduled to be sworn in next month.