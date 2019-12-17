SASKATOON -- A new volunteer program at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital (JPCH) will help ensure all babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) can benefit from human touch.

"This program will provide amazing support to our babies, families, and staff," Krystal Baier, who manages the hospital's NICU, said in a news release.

In the event a parent can't be at a infant's side, volunteers will provide babies with physical human interaction.

The program was created in partnership with Huggies, which donated $25,000 to JPCH.

"Human touch and hugging are some of the most important stimuli that premature babies can get in the NICU," said Nadia Malowany, a spokesperson for the brand.