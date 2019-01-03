Bonny Sanderson cares for 50 hens who provide eggs for surrounding families who can’t afford to buy their own.

Last weekend, 40 of these hens were killed by an animal – likely a mink.

“It’s devastating. Not only to our household, but to many in the community that just aren’t going to be able to get the eggs now,” Sanderson told CTV News.

Sanderson runs Jessy’s Garden, a community garden 20 kilomtres east of Prince Albert. She started the project 10 years ago after her daughter, Jessy-Leigh, overdosed.

The garden provides fresh food to anyone who needs it, with many volunteering in the garden to pay for their eggs and vegetables.

Sanderson says the chickens, like all the animals on their property, are a big part of the community.

“They’re just a part of your family. It sounds crazy I know, but I love them.”

A local trapping teacher helped Sanderson set traps around the property in an attempt to catch the animal that killed the chickens. Thursday afternoon they caught a large brown mink, who they believe is the culprit.

A neighbour has offered to donate some of his chickens to Jessy’s Garden and Sanderson says she plans on bringing in more new chicks.