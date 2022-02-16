Jennifer Jones takes star blanket presented in Saskatoon to Olympics

Just before Canada's Olympic women's curling team faced the U.S. on Tuesday, skip Jennifer Jones shared a photo of a "beautiful gift" from the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) that also made the trip to Bejing.

Jones and the rest of the team posed for a photo holding a star blanket presented during the Tim Hortons Curling Trials last year.

"From Treaty Six Territory to the Olympic Games - our beautiful gift from the @StoonTribalCncl made the trip to Beijing to remind us of the bonds of friendships, reconciliation and our communities back home," Jones tweeted.

In a tweet of its own, STC, called it an "inspirational historic moment."

"You’re ambassadors of reconciliation on the international stage. Acting on the TRC’s 94 Calls to Action, we can #ActOnReconciliation to improve the quality of life for all our Relatives. Miigwech," the STC tweet said.