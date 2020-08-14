SASKATOON -- The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is presenting free music at the Delta Bessborough Hotel over the next week.

The Summer Night Series runs Aug. 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. at The Patio at Bess Gardens.

The performers include Heidi Munro and Scott Patrick, Hot Club Saskatoon, Connor Newton Trio and Charly Hustle.

There is limited seating, which will be first come, first served.