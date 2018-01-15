Jazz Fest asks city to extend hours of noise bylaw
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 7:20AM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 7:25AM CST
Saskatchewan Jazz Festival Director Kevin Tobin is asking the city to extend the noise bylaw hours during the festival.
Under the current noise bylaw, outdoor events must adhere to the following hours:
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tobin wants to push the limitations to 11 p.m. from June 22 - July 1 to accommodate concerts at the festival’s Bessborough Gardens Mainstage and PotashCorp Freestage.
He is set to make the request at a city council meeting today.
