Saskatchewan Jazz Festival Director Kevin Tobin is asking the city to extend the noise bylaw hours during the festival.

Under the current noise bylaw, outdoor events must adhere to the following hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tobin wants to push the limitations to 11 p.m. from June 22 - July 1 to accommodate concerts at the festival’s Bessborough Gardens Mainstage and PotashCorp Freestage.

He is set to make the request at a city council meeting today.