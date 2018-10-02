

CTV Saskatoon





The man facing 29 charges in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has had his court case adjourned again.

Defence lawyer Satnam Aujla appeared by phone in Melfort court Tuesday morning and asked for an adjournment for more time “basically to review the particulars, and it’s a complex file so we are requesting an adjournment,” he said.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Healey agreed to the adjournment so Sidhu’s case is now set for Oct. 23 in Melfort at 9:30 a.m., when Sidhu will choose how the case will be tried – either by provincial court judge, Queen’s Bench judge or Queen’s Bench judge and jury.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm relating to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April.

The Crown and defence agreed to his release on bail in July, which came with strict conditions including he not drive and surrender his passport. He is currently residing in Calgary.