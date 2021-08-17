JANSEN -- Dave Renwick says Jansen residents were optimistic when Australian mining giant BHP originally announced a new potash mine nearby in 2010.

They were then disappointed with a decade of delays.

“They've said they were going to make this final announcement about two or three times in the past and it hasn't happened, so people become skeptical,” Renwick said.

On Tuesday, BHP has announced it will pump $7.5 billion into the continued development of the mine, located 150 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

“There are people that started business initiatives in some of the communities, building infrastructure, and some of those projects were kind of put on hold during this delay,” said Renwick.

“Now perhaps some of those will be completed.”

BHP has already spent $5 billion developing the project.

Deputy reeve of the RM of Prairie Rose Tom Bergen says among other frustrations along the way, construction of the mine and its infrastructure has affected those living in the area.

“It definitely had some impact on some farmers, and as well there was some families that were displaced because of where the mine is situated,” he said.

“The decision to go ahead now gives us some optimism that the families that were displaced will come back, or other families will come in.”

Area resident Melissa Klinger says once the mine is operational, an influx of workers could provide an economic boost.

“I'm hoping our town sees some positive. I'm not sure it will, but our surrounding area definitely should. Hopefully builds on schools, hospitals, openings [of businesses].”

Klinger says her 20-year-old son is entering into the trades and a potential job at the Jansen mine could mean he won’t have to go too far from home.

“It would be a hopefully positive job employment for our local youth, and not having to move to larger centres or other provinces for employment,” she said.

The province says the project is expected to create around 3,500 jobs annually during construction and 600 direct jobs at the mine site and corporate office in Saskatoon when operational.

It’s expected the mine will produce 4.4 million tonnes of potash a year, with production to begin in 2027.

---

