SASKATOON -- A church in the 200 block of Main St. in Jansen was broken into and vandalized in December, according to Humboldt/Lanigan RCMP.

Police say the break-in happened between December 26 and December 29. A television and several articles were left thrown on the floor.

RCMP continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)