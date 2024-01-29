SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • James Smith inquest: Sanderson camped out near Crystal Springs during three-day manhunt

    Share

    The RCMP says that while police were searching far and wide for Myles Sanderson following his spree killings in September 2022, he was camped out nearby.

    Sgt. Evan Anderson told the inquest into the 11 deaths in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon that Sanderson set up a makeshift camp near Crystal Springs after leaving Weldon in a black Nissan Rogue on Sept. 4.

    Anderson said it appears Sanderson arrived in Crystal Springs shortly after leaving Weldon and did not leave.

    “Myles Sanderson had in fact set up a camp near the residence from which he stole the Avalanche on September 7 of 2022,” he said.

    “At this location, investigators located food, beverages and bedding which have been taken from the female’s garage.”

    The inquest saw photos of the black Nissan Rogue parked at the edge of a poplar bluff, covered in dust, and heard the gas tank was empty. Anderson also shared photos of food scraps, a pillow and a blanket from the site of Sanderson’s camp.

    Anderson’s testimony was meant to act as a bridge toward the inquest into Sanderson’s death in police custody following his apprehension on Sept. 7.

    He described the vast pool of resources the RCMP drew on in its search for the killer, including the FBI, which conducted social media monitoring on behalf of Canadian authorities.

    The inquest into Sanderson’s death is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26 in Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Canada suspending funding to UNRWA over Oct. 7 allegations

    Canada and 10 other nations announced this week they will suspend funding for UNRWA, a UN agency that supports Palestinians, after Israel alleged some of its staff played a role in the Hamas attack last October. Now, global affairs experts are worried Canada and the other nations' decision could have grave consequences for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News