James Smith inquest: Sanderson camped out near Crystal Springs during three-day manhunt

The RCMP says that while police were searching far and wide for Myles Sanderson following his spree killings in September 2022, he was camped out nearby.

Sgt. Evan Anderson told the inquest into the 11 deaths in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon that Sanderson set up a makeshift camp near Crystal Springs after leaving Weldon in a black Nissan Rogue on Sept. 4.

Anderson said it appears Sanderson arrived in Crystal Springs shortly after leaving Weldon and did not leave.

“Myles Sanderson had in fact set up a camp near the residence from which he stole the Avalanche on September 7 of 2022,” he said.

“At this location, investigators located food, beverages and bedding which have been taken from the female’s garage.”

The inquest saw photos of the black Nissan Rogue parked at the edge of a poplar bluff, covered in dust, and heard the gas tank was empty. Anderson also shared photos of food scraps, a pillow and a blanket from the site of Sanderson’s camp.

Anderson’s testimony was meant to act as a bridge toward the inquest into Sanderson’s death in police custody following his apprehension on Sept. 7.

He described the vast pool of resources the RCMP drew on in its search for the killer, including the FBI, which conducted social media monitoring on behalf of Canadian authorities.

The inquest into Sanderson’s death is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26 in Saskatoon.