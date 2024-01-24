James Smith inquest leaves more questions than answers for families of slain residents

Melfort -

For the families of the 11 people killed by Myles Sanderson, one question keeps coming up: is there anything you could have done to prevent this?

Over the last several days of testimony from prison staff and parole officers who interacted with Sanderson, the answer has been a consistent no.

The coroner’s inquest into the September 2022 spree killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., heard from multiple parole officers who interacted with Sanderson during his time in federal prison, and multiple stints on statutory release.

Searching for an explanation to the chaotic violence, some family members have taken the stand to ask why none of the correctional or parole staff who worked with Sanderson saw it coming.

The inquest heard details from multiple correctional reports saying Sanderson had a low potential to reintegrate into society and posed an “imminent risk” of harm to his spouse Vanessa Burns and her family, particularly if he consumed alcohol and drugs.

“For me, all the indications were that this guy had a history. He was violent. Everyone knew it,” said Darryl Burns, whose sister Lydia Gloria Burns was killed by Sanderson.

Despite the noted history of violence, Sanderson’s parole officers testified on Tuesday and Wednesday that his record was not that different from many of the offenders they work with.

“You work with the knowledge you have at the moment,” said Natasha Melanson, Sanderson’s case worker following his final statutory release in Saskatoon in February 2022.

She said Sanderson was a model client at first, participating in counseling and continuing his correctional programming. He was also referred to a support network for people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

When he again breached his conditions of release in May 2022, Melanson says it was “aggressive.”

The inquest heard he forced his way into the apartment of his common-law spouse Vanessa Burns, which she disclosed to Melanson over text message.

“There was, from what I can remember, a commotion, some stuff was thrown around. There was some anger. The children were frightened,” she said.

Sanderson kept in contact with his parole officer up until June 1, as she encouraged him to turn himself in to police. She reported he was afraid of going back to jail but wanted to take responsibility.

In an interview outside the inquest, Darryl Burns told reporters he felt the correctional system was serving offenders at the expense of his community.

“There’s a lot of questions that weren’t answered. A lot of whys,” he said.

“Why was it so easy for him to get out of the system? Why was it so easy for him to remain at large?”

In her testimony, Melanson cautioned that even violent offenders deserve the opportunity to re-enter society. Their aim is rehabilitation, she said, and Sanderson was an outlier.

“I think that this level of violence is something that is very unexpected. And it would be a disservice to the people we’re working with to assume that everybody is going to commit an atrocity like this,” she said.

“I can’t assume that everybody is up to no good; that everybody is doing something behind my back.”

Her statements were cold comfort to those like Darryl who lost loved ones in the massacre.

“For me, there are a lot more Myles walking the streets, so how are we going to help them or identify them? How are we going to be bring healing to those people?”

As the massive inquest approaches its third week in Melfort, some James Smith residents are starting to worry they may never get the answers they’re looking for.