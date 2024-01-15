James Smith Cree Nation inquest: Man who cleaned crime scene selected as juror

A man who cleaned a scene involved in Canada's largest mass stabbing attack has been selected as a juror in the inquest into the deaths.

The inquest into the September 2022 stabbings, that left 11 dead and 17 injured on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon, Sask., began on Monday.

The proceedings are fact-finding, and don't assign blame — the inquest aims to uncover the events leading to the attack.

Six jurors, and two alternate jurors, were selected out of a pool of 150 people on Monday.

Each potential juror was asked if they had any reason they could not be a juror. Some jurors cited relationships with the victims and accused, and therefore couldn't be impartial.

Juror eight told the inquest he helped clean the crime scene.

After some debate, the coroner agreed he could be selected as one of two alternate jurors. The alternates can take the place of the existing juror who may be unable to serve mid-way through the proceedings.

The inquest will hear from about 30 witnesses and run for 12-15 days at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort to accommodate a large number of people.

At the end, the jury can make non-binding recommendations.

Saskatchewan's Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said this may be the largest inquest in Canadian history.

“There’s not going to be a trial, so this is the only way that the families and the public can hear exactly what happened and get a true public factual account of what happened," Weighill told reporters.