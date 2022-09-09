James Smith Cree Nation has asked for tribal policing. Here's what that might look like
In the wake of the mass stabbing incident on James Smith Cree Nation, the community is calling for the creation of a tribal police service.
"No words can emphasize the feelings that we are going through," James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns said during in news conference held in the community on Thursday.
"I think we got to create our own mechanism, work hand-in-hand with the RCMP with this tribal policing," Burns said.
The mass stabbing incident left 11 dead, including one suspect, and 18 people injured. The other suspect in the attacks died after he was taken into custody by police after a four-day manhunt.
Many First Nation communities throughout Canada operate their own police services, something permitted under federal legislation passed more than three decades ago.
"First Nations policing program became law in 1991, which gave First Nations community options on methods of police service,” executive director of the First Nations Chief of Police Association (FNCPA) Lennard Busch told CTV News.
He said there were three models of policing available for First Nations communities.
A community can have a self-administered police service, can choose to contract an existing service or have policing administered by a larger organization like RCMP.
Busch said there were many advantages to having a tribal police service in communities like James Smith Cree Nation, including officers with a better understanding of Indigenous culture.
“Sometimes police officers from rural communities have a tougher time and suffer sometimes what we call cultural dissonance," Busch said.
He said another advantage would be the complaint or remedy process.
“I think the advantage of having the governance in much closer to the actual police services is that issues can resolve a lot quicker and sometimes a lot more effectively.”
Busch said an additional advantage would be response time. However, he said he had the utmost respect for the RCMP and their response to the James Smith Cree Nation tragedy.
"I think, just having police on the ground and closer to the community can have a lot of advantages.”
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said her policing organization is ready to support the establishment of a local police force for James Smith Cree Nation.
"We can provide that structure so that we can work together for a self-governed police service," she said at a news conference on Thursday.
"The loss felt by the families, the loved ones, the community for those whose lives were taken in this horrific event is unimaginable."
Speaking during Thursday's news conference on James Smith Cree Nation, Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said he hopes young Indigenous people consider careers in policing.
“We as leaders, we as educators, and guidance counselors in our band-controlled schools, we have to guide our students, or high school students for that opportunity to get into the career of law enforcement," Cameron said.
--With files from Carla Mae Marayag
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
How Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the Queen's death
Like Canadian stamps and currency, Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
Spies, crowns and Helen Mirren: 10 films and documentaries about the Queen
The first documentary about the Queen was about her coronation, but since then she's inspired comedy cameos and Oscar-winning films alike.
King Charles III names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Queen Elizabeth II era.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
Regina
-
Sask. man recounts tearing down road in chase after stabbing suspect
Myron Toner didn't think much when he saw a man outside a friend's house near Wakaw, Sask. Wednesday afternoon.
-
Driver caught going 142 km/h fined nearly $1K
A $932 fine and a vehicle impound was recently issued to a motorist clocked at more than 140 km/h, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Riders, Blue Bombers to wear stickers honouring Sask. stabbing victims
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be wearing commemorative helmet stickers to honour the victims of last weekend’s mass stabbings during Saturday’s Banjo Bowl game.
Winnipeg
-
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
-
'Built to produce': Big Sky Studios ready to bring large film productions to Manitoba
A new film and television studio space in Winnipeg is opening its doors next week, hoping to attract large-scale film and television productions to Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg Arena’s famed Queen Elizabeth II portrait returning to public view
The massive portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, that once smiled down on fans and players in the old Winnipeg Arena, will soon once again be out for the public to see.
Calgary
-
'Crime of sadness': Sentencing hearing for woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
An Alberta judge says he will not consider jail time for the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
-
Opening reception of U of C art exhibition postponed
The Friday opening reception of Prairie Interlace: Weaving, Modernisms and the Expanded Frame, 1960-2000 scheduled for 5 p.m. has been postponed due to the Queen's death, the University of Calgary announced Friday.
-
Big shoes to fill for King Charles III as Calgarians reflect on Queen's passing
Calgarians saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II are reflecting on the great reign of the longest serving British monarch in history, but now questioning what the future holds for her son Charles.
Edmonton
-
Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family
The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
-
Edmonton dietitian shares tips to create healthy meals on a budget
For many Albertans, putting a meal on the table, let alone a healthy one, can be a struggle with the rising cost of living. But there is a way to eat healthy on a budget.
-
'It's absurd': Alberta pays private contractor $833K to enforce controversial Kananaskis Conservation Pass
Since its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
Toronto
-
Toronto woman 'insulted and infuriated' after wheelchair broken on Air Canada flight
A Toronto woman is speaking out after her wheelchair was damaged this week while travelling with Air Canada on a flight to Tel Aviv.
-
Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Ontario legislature, signed by Ford
Ontario's premier and lieutenant governor have signed a book of condolences for the Queen at the legislature.
-
Ontario driver busted for speeding while on the way to G road test: police
An Ontario driver will have to rebook their G road test after getting pulled over by police for speeding on the way to take the exam Friday.
Ottawa
-
Outpouring of tributes in Ottawa for Queen Elizabeth II
Ottawa residents are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by signing books of condolences for the late monarch at city hall.
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
Vancouver
-
Explosion, fire at SRO in Vancouver's Chinatown
Vancouver police said a fire and "several explosions" had been reported in the 200 block of Keefer Street.
-
Fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux facing new assault charges in Vancouver
A woman who posed as a nurse in multiple Canadian health clinics is facing a raft of new criminal charges, court records show.
-
'N' driver who was late for class caught doing 3 times the limit in school zone: police
A new driver who was caught doing three times the speed limit in a school zone told police they were running late for their university class.
Montreal
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of woman in LaSalle
A 50-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old mother of three in Montreal's LaSalle borough.
-
Quebec Liberal candidate apologizes for comments on PQ candidate who appeared in explicit video
A Quebec Liberal candidate has apologized for his comments about Parti Quebecois candidate Andreanne Fiola, who appeared in an explicit video, insinuating he would not have hired her to run.
-
Quebec police watchdog to investigate civilian death during RCMP raid this week
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death earlier this week of a 42-year-old man during a police operation involving the RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenager charged with murder following stabbing in Nanaimo
A young man has been charged with the second degree murder of a 29-year-old man with a development disability in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week. The man was found with serious injuries at Maffeo Sutton Park around 11:30 p.m. Monday, after police were called to the park for an initial complaint about a group of youths intimidating a security guard. While searching the area, Mounties discovered a man suffering from serious stab wounds, and another man who had been doused with bear spray.
-
Historic Sooke hotel back on the market for $13.3M after renovations
A historic Vancouver Island hotel that has been at the centre of legal battles for years is back on the market. The two-storey, 28-room Sooke Harbour House hotel and restaurant on Whiffin Spit Road is listed for $13.3 million through NAI Commercial.
-
Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt
Nanaimo RCMP say two drunk boaters were arrested Monday following a "frantic attempt at paddling off into the night." The pair were first spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the waters near Saysutshun Island. A security guard called police to report the small dinghy, which didn't appear to have any lights on.
Atlantic
-
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
-
Maritimers share their experiences meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.
-
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca has collected photos of Queen Elizabeth II's tours of the Maritime provinces.
Northern Ontario
-
Temiskaming Shores teen identified as victim killed Highway 11 crash
The victim of the Aug. 31 crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 11 in Pacaud Township, near Englehart, has died.
-
Laurentian says it can pay creditors a year earlier than expected
Thanks to a plan to sell its real estate to the province, Laurentian University announced Friday afternoon it will be able to pay creditors a year earlier than expected.
-
Not just an older person's disease: North Bay man shares his story
A two-day music festival and beach volleyball tournament are happening on the weekend in downtown North Bay in support of a 31-year-old local paramedic battling stage 4 colon cancer.
London
-
Londoners reflect on Queen Elizabeth II lasting legacy, royal visits to the forest city
Both current and former politicians in London are paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
-
After school scare: Family frantic when little girl doesn’t come home from school
A family in Aylmer, Ont. is thankful their six-year-old girl is home safe and sound after an after school scare on the first day of school Wednesday.
-
Tech expo brings cutting edge robots to cottage country
Kayden Read is 11 years old and is controlling a highly sophisticated robot that can locate and detonate bombs, with a joystick.