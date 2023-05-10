Jail staff didn't know Sask. woman who died in her cell was waiting for psychiatric care

The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.

Elaine Behm, 50, was accused of second-degree murder in the death of her husband Darren, 51, on August 25, 2020. Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Peter Gee testified she turned herself in to police later that day and had laceration marks on her wrists.

Behm was on remand at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre (PGCC). At a hearing on September 10, 2020, the provincial court judge ordered Behm be moved to the psychiatric hospital in North Battleford, the inquest heard.

The director of the Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford Linda Shynkaruk testified Elaine was waitlisted, which is common.

“It is very, very rare an individual would come to us directly from court,” Shynkaruk said.

She said in Behm’s case, the facility was short staffed and limited on space because of Covid. She testified Behm was scheduled to undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine if she was fit to stand trial.

Shynkaruk said Behm was scheduled to be transferred on October 7, 2020.

Just one week before her transfer, Behm used elastic bands from clothing and hung herself from a vent in her cell.

Throughout the inquest, several PGCC staff testified they didn’t know Behm was suicidal, and she was supposed to be in the psychiatric hospital.

After the six-person jury heard testimony, they made recommendations on how to prevent similar deaths.

The jury suggested improvements in communication and ensuring correspondence from the court and health care system is sent and reported to corrections. They recommended all corrections staff receive and stay up to date on suicide prevention and assessment training.

They also suggested programming and counselling for people on remand while they await trial.