SASKATOON -- Coun. Ann Iwanchuk has announced she won't be running in the fall election.

Iwanchuk was first elected as a Saskatoon councillor for Ward 3 in 2011 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.

During Monday's council meeting, Iwanchuk said she won't be seeking re-election

She said she wants to spend more time with family and possibly pursue other opportunities such as a degree in law.