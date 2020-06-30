Advertisement
Iwanchuk won't seek re-election
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:50AM CST
Coun. Ann Iwanchuk is pictured in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- Coun. Ann Iwanchuk has announced she won't be running in the fall election.
Iwanchuk was first elected as a Saskatoon councillor for Ward 3 in 2011 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.
During Monday's council meeting, Iwanchuk said she won't be seeking re-election
She said she wants to spend more time with family and possibly pursue other opportunities such as a degree in law.