Sixty years after disappearing into Peter Pond Lake north of Saskatoon, the Cessna 180 float plane piloted by Ray Gran and conservation officer Harold Thompson is back on dry land.

“It was a shot in the dark,” said Dorrin Wallace, president of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum.

Wallace joined several other aviation gurus and volunteers in the salvage effort over the past week, attempting to preserve what’s left of the plane and add it to the museum’s growing collection of aircraft.

The catch? They needed to cut through three feet of ice, set up a winch station and dive down to the bottom of Peter Pond Lake to get it while the early spring melt was melting the base camp.

On Aug. 20, 1959, Gran and Thompson were flying to La Loche from Buffalo Narrows. They are rumoured to have taken off, in unfavourable conditions, to chase a poacher, Wallace said.

Shortly after takeoff the airplane met some heavy fog in the air and crashed into Peter Pond Lake.

In 2018 Gran’s daughter and son-in-law initiated a search of Peter Pond Lake and using sonar technology they found the sunken airplane. On Jan. 30, 2019 the RCMP sent a dive team to search for the fallen airplane, to confirm the identity of the plane and recover any personal effects. The Gran family hoped to recover a watch and a wedding ring Gran had on him the day of the crash.

Last week, Wallace had the chance to return those treasures to the family, as the aviation museum, with the help of several volunteers and assistance from neighbouring communities including Michel Village and Buffalo Narrows, winched the airplane up 20 meters to dry land.

“The watch was found halfway through the process but the ring never showed up,” Wallace said. “And when the plane was being pulled up through the ice, low and behold one of the local volunteers found the ring sitting on the edge of the wing, all ready to roll back into the lake again.”

Wallace and the aviation museum also got the chance to walk away with some treasure, the Cessna 180 which now sits behind the aviation museum in Saskatoon.

One of the volunteers set up a cooking area on Peter Pond Lake during the salvage mission; Wallace said a woman doled out portions of bannock to keep the crew fed.

The mission isn’t over just yet. The Saskatchewan Aviation Museum has rolled out a Go Fund Me campaign, seeking $150,000 to help the museum restore the airplane piece by piece.

“I think this project was meant to happen,” Wallace said. “It was meant to be.”