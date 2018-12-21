

CTV Saskatoon





A plane destined for Minneapolis slid off the runway at the Saskatoon airport on Friday morning.

The Delta Airlines flight was preparing for takeoff when it slid. There were 74 passengers and four crew members on board at the time.

"You could feel the back of the plane slide around and I knew something was wrong," said passenger Mark Irvin, who was heading home to Des Moines, Iowa.

"We came to a bit of an abrupt stop and I looked out the window and I could see grass and I looked at the gentleman sitting next to me and he'd been woken up and we'd both kid of exchanged a worried look.

"It was really calm, it wasn’t a violent slide at all, it was kind of a bump. There were more jokes made among the passengers than anything else."

He has been told by the airline that the crew can’t fly and his flight has been delayed until 3:15 p.m.

No one is injured, and all the passengers are currently off the plane and inside the airport. According to airport president and CEO Stephen Maybury, staff is working to get them on another flight as quickly as possible, although a timeline for that has not been set.

The runway will be closed until the scene is cleared and it has been deemed safe to reopen.

All other services at the airport are running normally.