Two women who have become close friends after an organ donation are hoping more people will consider being donors after hearing their story.

Deb Leisle was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease, a genetic disorder that causes multiple cysts to form in the kidneys, when she was 21.

“When your health lets you down, you have a very hard time trying to sustain anything positive,” Leisle said.

She was able to manage her disease until her 40s when her kidney’s started to fail. She spent four years on dialysis, but it wasn’t helping.

“My blood pressure was extremely high and we couldn’t control it,” she said. She was put on a wait list for a kidney transplant.

The wait was shorter than expected. One spring day in 2010, Leisle went to visit her friend in hospital, who was a patient of Bonnie Cockrum, a nurse at St. Paul’s Hospital. She said her friend told Cockrum about her kidney failure and how much she was struggling.

Cockrum said upon learning of Leisle’s condition, she knew what she had to do.

“It just popped into my head, I could give a kidney,” Bonnie Cockrum told CTV News.

After three months of tests, Cockrum was deemed a perfect match.

“I carry this blessing within me and every time I think of it, it just lights me up,” Leisle said. “It was fate.”

Nine years later, the two women have become close friends and are now sharing their story to teach people about the importance of organ donation.

“It’s neat to see [Leisle] blooming in life and it makes me happy that I was part of that,” Cockrum said.