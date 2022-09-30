'It was fantastic': Sask. golfer records two aces in the same round
A golfer at the Willows Club has recorded not one, but two holes-in-one in the same round.
Don Mills was playing at the golf club Monday and hit his first hole-in-one on hole number 4.
“I hit a really good shot, landed right in front of the green and rolled over the hill, disappeared and when we got there it was in the hole,” Mills said.
Mills who plays 50-60 rounds a year says this wasn’t one of his better rounds, starting off 6 over before acing hole 4. Even with the eagle he would still total 46 on the front 9. On the back nine he started to find his swing a bit more, especially on hole 17.
“We saw it go in, at that point in time we had celebrated a bit from the first one so the celebration here was quite larger, “he said. “My buddy Neale called it – said it was going in and it did.”
Mills was golfing with a foursome he plays with 10-15 times a year – Scott Baillie, Neale Buettner and Marvin Deck.
“To see the second one was unbelievable. There was a lot of hugging, a lot of high-fiving and a lot of jumping around on the T-box, “said Baillie.
Buettner has known Mills for over 40 years and called the moment “Incredible" when he got his second hole-in-one of the round.
“It’s rare enough that you get a single hole-in-one but then for one person to have two holes-in-ones, it was fantastic,” said Buettner.
According to the PGA, the odds of the average player recording a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1. Mills has a 14 handicap. However the odds of recording two holes-in-ones in the same round - 67 million to 1.
“Well the odds of getting the lotto are 1 and 33 million and I would have preferred that to this,” Mills said with a laugh. “Could have went and played all the exotic golf courses in the world.”
The tradition in golf is that the player who records the hole-in-one is suppose to buy drinks for everyone. Buettner and Baillie joke they received their first round of drinks but are still waiting on the second.
“I’m hoping,” said Baillie.
“We certainly took advantage of that. Now we’re still waiting for the second hole-in-one,” Buettner said with a smile.
`Yeah I have been told that a lot I got to buy two rounds of drinks instead of one round of drinks apparently, “Mills said.
This was Mills’ third hole-in-one over his 50 year golf journey, with the first one coming in 1986.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighbourhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
Air pollution exposure increases risk of COVID-19 hospitalization: study
Exposure to air pollution increases the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization by up to 30 per cent for fully vaccinated patients, according to a new study.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
Regina
-
Regina police ask for public's help following shooting
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into an overnight shooting that left a woman injured.
-
'What we're all about': New 'Read Indigenous' space unveiled at Yorkton Public Library
A new dedicated space for Indigenous materials and resources is accessible at the Yorkton Public Library.
-
Traffic collision in Regina leaves cyclist dead
A traffic collision between a vehicle and a cyclist left one person dead in east Regina.
Winnipeg
-
Residential schools memorial sculpture 'encapsulates the spirit of reconciliation'
A memorial sculpture honouring those lost and affected by the residential school system is giving Winnipeggers a new gathering place for truth and reconciliation.
-
Two semis involved in Friday morning perimeter crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the corner of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway Friday.
-
Fisher River Cree Nation school closed due to drive-by shooting: RCMP
RCMP in Fisher Branch are on the lookout for four suspects after a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
'Every Child Matters' walk in Morley, Alta., recognizes residential school atrocities
Indigenous community members and their allies gathered in Morley, Alta., on Friday to recognize the intergenerational traumas of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Calgarians gathered to remember, educate and listen on Friday for the country's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
High-risk offender found, arrested
On Wednesday, police put out the call to the public to help them locate Paul Algino Barrett.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian killed on Fort Road Thursday
Edmonton Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Fort Road Thursday night.
-
'It really is a huge step forward': Indigenous court officially opens in Edmonton
A ceremony was held Friday to officially open the new Indigenous court at Alberta's provincial courts.
-
Edmonton police officer fired for sexually assaulting colleague during off-duty trip
An Edmonton Police Service constable with more than seven years of service has been fired after a disciplinary hearing found him to have sexually assaulted an officer during an off-duty ski trip.
Toronto
-
Police negotiating with 'barricaded' person near Ont. hospital
Peel Regional Police say they are negotiating with the individual who has been “barricaded” near a Mississauga hospital since Friday morning.
-
Blue Jays planning several recognitions for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The Canadian anthem will be performed in Blackfoot, English and French before the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox tonight at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontarians mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in events across province
With sunrise ceremonies, Indigenous songs and moments of reflection, communities across Ontario marked the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Calls to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Every Child Matters banner covered the sign on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday, as the federal government was urged to rename the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Events happening in Ottawa for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
-
Worker struck by a large piece of concrete at construction site in downtown Ottawa
A construction worker is being treated for injuries after being struck by a large piece of concrete at a construction site in downtown Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices hit record high for 2nd day in a row
Some stations in Vancouver were advertising a litre of regular for 241.9 cents on Friday, the second consecutive day that the region has set an all-time record.
-
Rogers says assessment error cost it $2M in B.C. property taxes; judge rejects claim
Rogers Communications says a BC Assessment error forced it to pay $2.2 million more in property taxes on its fibre-optic cables than it should have, but a judge has dismissed its petition to fix the problem.
-
B.C. saw same number of fires, much less land burned in 2022 season, wildfire service says
The 2022 wildfire season is not yet over, but it's been winding down, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service's final status update of the year.
Montreal
-
PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is suspending a candidate because of his comments about women who wear the veil and the Muslim religion.
-
Man killed in one of two fights that ended in stabbings in Montreal overnight
A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning and another man was stabbed and is recovering in hospital in a violent night on Montreal streets.
-
Montreal road crews unearth 1860s era botanical garden where hippos once roamed
Montreal road crews unearthed a buried part of the city's past when they discovered botanical gardens from the 1860s while working on the revamp of Pins Ave. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas battle humpbacks in interspecies skirmish caught on camera off Vancouver Island
An international whale watching and conservation group says some of its members came across a rare and dramatic encounter between orcas and humpbacks off Vancouver Island this week.
-
Victoria woman grows 323-pound pumpkin, shares journey on social media
While Carmen Spagnola puts a lot of effort into making and tending to her flower garden, the same couldn’t be said for growing her first pumpkin. "It felt like this random miracle that just happened," Carmen smiles.
-
'It's a very special building': Mass timber high-rise opens in Langford, B.C.
Langford celebrated the opening of an innovative new residential building Thursday at 2830 Peatt Rd.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. announces Emergency Jobs Initiative, provide update on power and return to school
Employees who have suffered wage losses due to the destruction of post-tropical storm Fiona on Prince Edward Island are set to benefit from a new program by the provincial government.
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Indigenous leader on federal progress of reconciliation calls to action
As an Indigenous leader from northern Ontario reflects on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, he says political will is needed to complete the remaining 78 or so calls to action in connection to the Canadian residential school system.
-
Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.
-
'It's about educating everybody': Nipissing First Nation on residential school history
It was an emotional day on Nipissing First Nation as a survivor shared her deeply personal experience attending a northern Ontario residential school on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
London
-
'I met with residential school survivors for inspiration': Indigenous murals unveiled in downtown London, Ont.
A panel of seven Indigenous murals was unveiled in downtown London, Ont. on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
'A lot of healing': Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies in London region
Veronica Ninham wipes away tears as she listens to speakers talk about the pain of relatives who attended residential schools.
-
Temporary Emergency Department closure at Walkerton hospital
Hospital officials are informing the public of a temporary Emergency Department closure at Walkerton hospital.