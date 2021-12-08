'It was a shock': Saskatoon woman wins lifetime achievement award from Special Olympics Canada

A Saskatoon woman is adding one more award to her shelf after winning the Dr. Frank Hayden Athlete Achievement Award from Special Olympics Canada.

Amee Harrison has been a Special Olympics Athlete for 27 years and has participated in track and field, bocce and equestrian programs.

“It was a shock about getting it, actually it was a surprising shock and then I had to keep it quiet for a long time,” Harrison told CTV News.

Harrison has taken home bronze, silver and gold medals at the provincial and national levels.

The lifetime achievement award is given to an athlete that exemplifies the spirit, philosophy and goals of the movement over their career, according to Special Olympics Canada’s website.

Harrison says her favourite moments of being an athlete are making friends, trying her best and having fun, calling the award a bonus.

“I started in 1994 in track and field in Kamsack and 27 years later I have a lot of memories of races, games that I’ve done,” Harrison said.

Harrison says she’s learned a lot from other athletes she’s met in other sports and her coaches.

The athlete has also spent many years encouraging others to join Special Olympics Canada and raising money for the organization.