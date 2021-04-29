SASKATOON -- Some long-term care home residents and family members’ smiles were a little brighter on Thursday.

“Very emotional, and it’s wonderful. I haven’t seen my mom for over six months,” said Bev Dubois, who was visiting her mother in a long-term care home in Saskatoon.

“I miss her greatly, and it’s just wonderful to see her.”

Beginning April 29, long-term care facilities were allowed expanded visitation. Long-term and personal care home residents can have family members or support people visit – two at a time inside or four people outdoors – if the resident is fully vaccinated.

At least 90 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated and three weeks have passed since the last second dose.

"Words can’t even express how wonderful it is to see my mom."

Her mother, 90-year-old Francis Ritchie, is staying at Greenfield Care Homes. She is one of several residents expecting visitors in the coming days.

"I’ve very happy with this announcement. In the last 12 months, we have seen a lot of depression in the residents,” said operator of Greenfield Care Homes Satya Singh. "We hope it brings a new change in their mental health.”

However, not all care homes are experiencing the same jubilation. In total there are 151 special care homes in the province, 36 have met the criteria for expanded visitation.

One of those that did not meet the eligibility requirements is Oliver Lodge in Saskatoon.

“We are a home and our residents population changes. From time-to-time new residents are moved in, and residents sometimes move along,” said executive director of Oliver Lodge Frank Suchorab. “When the calculation was done we weren’t quite at the Level 90.”

Oliver Lodge is still offering continued compassionate care visits and, as the weather warms up, outside visits as well. It is working towards achieving Level 90, allowing for increased visitation which is reviewed weekly.