'It's very competitive out there': Saskatchewan looking to immigration to help with labour shortage

The Government of Saskatchewan currently boasts the second-lowest employment rate in the country but knows there is still work to be done.

To fill a labour shortage, it’s looking to immigration.

“The Saskatchewan immigrant nominee program fills many of those requirements,” said MLA Kev Cheveldayoff.

“I know there is a bit of a backlog. There is more work to be done.”

At the EnviroWay Detergent Manufacturing facility Cheveldayoff on behalf of Jeremy Harrison, Minister of trade and export development, spoke on the province’s labour force statistics.

Its unemployment rate is 4.3 per cent, the second lowest in the country, with the national average sitting at five per cent. The province has added 94 hundred jobs since February of 2022, and 26 hundred since last month.

“I hear as an MLA from businesses people certainly every week, almost every day about wanting to fill those requirements, Cheveldayoff said.

The provincial opposition says Saskatchewan remains dead last in total job creation among the provinces.

“This government is really failing on jobs and really failing on the labour front,” said Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon.

Essence Recruitment helps small and medium businesses fill management-level positions. According to its CEO, there is a labour shortage across the globe.

“It’s very competitive out there,” said CEO Tracy Arno.

Arno points to baby boomers retiring and the ability to work remotely, which has helped create the shortage.

She says construction, tech, and the finance fields are hurting and trying to find employees. Her solution to the problem is similar to Cheveldayoff’s in immigration, and she says bigger companies need to do a better job.

“They are hiring 100s of people. Where they are hiring from is their own backyard. I think that they need to do a better job of immigration and supporting immigration. The local small-to-medium businesses can’t afford immigration, they don’t have the time or luxury,” said Arno. “I think there should be some sort of ratio.“

The province added 8,000 full-time positions, an increase of 1.7 per cent.