SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic has sprouted unique ideas and Saskatchewan Wine Ninjas is the next example of individuals hoping to bring some joy to others during isolation.

According to Jennifer Zanidean who started the Facebook page, the group aims to have random people deliver care packages, sometimes with wine, snacks or flowers to women who share their address on the group's page.

Towns and cities from across Saskatchewan have shared addresses on the page, and since the group was started on May 7, the page has grown to 40,000 followers.

“It’s trying to make someone else’s day and trying to make them feel loved in a situation where we can’t even give a hug. You can think of this group as giving a virtual hug,” Zanidean told CTV News.

Saskatchewan Wine Ninjas is a closed group which means administrators of the page must accept those who want to join. Members can then ask admin to include their town on the page. Those who live there then submit address to the group in the comment section.

Zanidean said people have complained about the gifts they are getting or if they haven’t received a gift. She said there is no guarantee of a gift and the focus should be on giving rather than receiving.

She said people have reached out questioning the safety of putting addresses on social media. Zanidean said, the requirements are clearly stated on the page and those who do not feel comfortable taking part, shouldn’t.

The Saskatoon Police Service is aware of the group and posted a warning on its Facebook page. Police caution anyone putting personal information on social media.

Debby Kivimaa joined Saskatchewan Wine Ninjas earlier this week and has already been making deliveries. She said it has been a blessing for her because just over a month ago, her son died suddenly. While she has received a gift, she has also been making deliveries dressed in costume with a friend.

“I never guessed that I would have this kind of fun, laughter and excitement,” Kivimaa told CTV News. “It brings us together as women and it brings us together in pain and joy and this is a rough time right now."

Zanidean said she was brought to tears when she heard Kivimaa’s story because most of the members are being positive and it makes all the time she’s spent on the page worth it.

The page is not accepting any new members at the moment. Zanidean said she hopes taking a break will reset any negative energy surrounding the group and the focus can return to the positive intent of the page.