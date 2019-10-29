It’s time to shovel: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:18AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 7:22AM CST
SASKATOON – The snow looks to be done, and now it’s time to dig out.
Flurries will fade Tuesday morning, leaving mainly cloudy conditions. In Saskatoon, we can expect another day of strong winds lasting into the early evening.
Overnight we’ll see the clouds clear, as a ridge of high pressure pushes into the province, pushing temperatures even lower by morning.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Mostly Cloudy
- High: -5 C
- Evening: -7 C
- 9pm: -10 C
- Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -17 C
- Afternoon High: -2 C
- Thursday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -6 C
- Afternoon High: 3 C