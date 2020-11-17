SASKATOON -- The Lighthouse was forced to temporarily restrict its services on Oct. 23 because of an outbreak of COVID-19 within the facility.

“We've been supported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority ever since to make sure that we're following proper protocols and procedures,” said Anna Pacik, fundraising and communications manager with The Lighthouse.

The Lighthouse is now entering its fourth straight week of being closed to the public, with a concerning number of cases affecting residents, clients, and staff.

“We meet regularly with the medical health officer, and have been getting guidance and direction from that team,” said Pacik. “We also meet with emergency services in Saskatoon, and we get some good direction, support from that team as well. So, once a week we reassess and figure out whether we're able to open up again to the public.”

The Lighthouse is home to 140 permanent residents, with space for up to 101 people in its shelter. The facility says 35 of its shelter beds are being used.

“It's the shelter folks right now that are a little more vulnerable. But we are having some people that are recovering from COVID so that's always good news,” said Pacik.

Because it’s closed to the public, some of Saskatoon’s vulnerable population have been left with fewer options.

In a statement to CTV News, the executive director of income assistance service delivery with the Ministry of Social Services Jeff Redekopp said the ministry is working with community partners to ensure everyone has access to safe shelter during cold weather.

“To access emergency shelter in Saskatoon, during weekday business hours, people may visit or contact the Ministry of Social Services’ Saskatoon Service Centre at 160 - 2nd Avenue South for assistance. The Salvation Army can be contacted by calling (306) 244-6280. They provide emergency services and referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The statement went on to say that “people will be directed to appropriate shelter supports in Saskatoon that will meet their needs. The ministry may pay for individuals or families to stay at emergency shelters, or hotels in the local or surrounding community if there are no appropriate shelter spaces in the community that meets their needs."

The Lighthouse’s donation program also had to be temporarily closed back in October. It has since reopened, but Pacik says they’re now “in a bit of a pinch needing some winter clothing and some hygiene items.”

“We heavily rely on those items for our shelter folks, who come to us with pretty much nothing,” she said. “Our donations program has been open for a little bit, just to try and get some winter gear in and some hygiene products, but watch our Facebook page for updates on all of our services.”