'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Watch Grade 8 students talk trash at city council

A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School students Elizabeth, Agnes, Hailey and Cordelia performed an audit of the litter in three parks near their school for a project.

“We are trying to stop people from littering, and originally we thought it was because people were being lazy, but when we went into the parks and measured the distances between the trash cans, we found out we were wrong,” said one of the girls.

You can see what they had to say to council for yourself using the player at the top of this story.

The students came to the conclusion there just weren’t enough bins available for people.

“Studies have shown that if a person is 20 feet or farther away from a garbage can, they are way more likely to litter.”

The students measured the distances between bins around Marshall Hawthorne Pond, Blair Nelson Park and Alexander MacGillivray Young Park. The shortest distance was 78 feet, and the longest was 1,102 feet.

“With garbage cans being so far apart … you can’t blame them for littering. It’s the City of Saskatoon’s fault. You guys should have acted on this a long time ago.”

They urged council to place more bins in city parks — one at every second lamp post, and to move “very quickly.”

After their presentation, Ward 7 Councillor Mairin Loewen thanked the girls for their work, but cautioned that local democracy moves slowly.

“The city is good at a lot of things, but ‘very quickly’ isn’t one of them,” Loewen said.

“We can’t actually say yes today to what you’ve proposed, so if you don’t hear a yes today, it’s not a reflection of how we feel about your work, it’s just our process,” she said.

The city has struggled over the years to find the right balance when it comes to waste collection and diversion in public places, Loewen said.

She asked the city clerk to attach the girls’ report to the city’s upcoming waste reduction plan and to share future updates with the students.